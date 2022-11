A free lunch is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Park Place, 406 E Hickory St., Streator.

The meal will be provided by and served by Central Church of Christ. This month’s menu will be chili mac, fruit cup, bread/butter and dessert.

The program is sponsored by the Deacons of Park Church and the Hardscrabble Lions.