Ficek appointed to Habitat for Humanity of La Salle-Bureau-Putnam Counties board

Habitat for Humanity of La Salle-Bureau-Putnam Counties announced the appointment of Rene Ficek to its board of directors.

“We’re pleased as punch to have Rene on our board,” said Todd Volker, executive director of the organization in a press release. “Her knowledge of the Illinois Valley area is exceptional, and her business skills have already been a help to our mission.”

Ficek is owner and president of Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating, a company that markets fresh healthy meals based in Ottawa.

Habitat for Humanity’s mission is making housing available to qualified lower-income families through partnering in housebuilding. Families directly work on their homes, contributing at least 500 hours of labor, and join local volunteers and sponsors in making their dream home take place. The organization also assists qualified lower-income homeowners through its critical house repair program.