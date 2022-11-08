IVCC ‘Get Set’ program to launch in January

Illinois Valley Community College’s Get Set program, which helps incoming college students adjust to college and thrive once they’re on campus, will launch in early January.

The bridge program, provides “a quick burst of intense support” to boost learning and coping strategies, academic skills, familiarity with campus technology and connections to academic and social resources.

The free program is open to new high school graduates, current students struggling to adapt, and adults coming to IVCC for the first time or returning to class after time away.

“If you’re ready to go to college but want some support as you start, Get Set might be for you,” said Tina Hardy, who will coordinate and teach the program.

“Readiness for college isn’t just about academics. It’s about knowing college lingo, processes and resources. It’s about a meaningful connection to people and knowing how to manage yourself, your time and your tasks when college isn’t the only important aspect of your life,” Hardy said.

Class begins Jan. 4 and is offered in-person in morning or evening sessions. Both morning and night sessions will meet for three days. Each of the three sessions is four hours long.

Once spring semester starts, students will be paired with mentors who’ll continue helping them adjust and thrive.

Get Set participants are being accepted now; but enrollment is limited to 30 students.

Students must apply to the Get Set program by Dec. 2. Information and applications are at ivcc.edu/readysetgo/. For questions, contact Hardy at 815-224-0284 or tina_hardy@ivcc.edu.