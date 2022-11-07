The Times Area Roundup: Bowlin’ Bulldogs opens season placing 9th at Mardi Gras Lanes

On Saturday, the Streator High School Bowlin’ Bulldogs boys team opened its season at the Kickoff Classic at Mardi Gras Lanes in DeKalb, placing ninth of 12 teams.
Anthony Dominic (1,179 series, 225 and 225 high games) placed 11th and medaled for Streator, followed closely by Brady Grabowski (1,156 series, 217 and 205 high games). Izak Gallik (874), Cody Taylor (855) and Robert Beringer (645) rounded out Streator’s scores.
The Streator JV team also placed ninth at the event, led by Jaxin Goodrich (648) and Drew Donahue (642).