Police blotter: November 7, 2022

D’Andre R. Henderson, 29, of La Salle, was charged with battery at 2:41 a.m. Saturday in his residence, La Salle police said.
Charity F. Grammer, 44, of La Salle, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant charging her with contempt of court at 12:52 a.m. Sunday at St. Vincent’s and Grant avenues, La Salle police said.
Russell A. Sakes, 41, of La Salle, was charged with theft and was picked up on a Bureau County warrant for failure to appear (criminal damage to property) at 1:22 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Ninth Street, La Salle police said.
Luis A. Rivera Sabillon, 55, of La Salle, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (driving while revoked) and charged with driving while revoked and illegal transportation of alcohol at 8:52 a.m. Friday at Fourth and Marquette streets, La Salle police said.
Connor J. Carreon, 29, of Mendota, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) at 6:15 p.m. Friday, Mendota police said.
Kayla M. Falcon, 28, of Mendota, was charged with domestic battery at 1:30 a.m. Sunday at a residence in the 400 block of Fifth Avenue, Mendota police said.
Robert L. Gardner, 61, of Ottawa, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) Friday at his residence, Ottawa police said.
Salvador A. Ortiz-Huerta, 35, of Streator, was charged with no valid driver’s license and no insurance Friday at East Allen Street and First Avenue, Ottawa police said.
Adriane N. Baker, 43, of Sheffield, was picked up on a Bureau County warrant for failure to appear (DUI) at 11:05 p.m. Saturday at Sixth and St. Louis streets, Peru police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.