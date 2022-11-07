Ottawa hires Fehr Graham at about $10,000 for early studies on new wastewater facility

The Ottawa City Council voted Tuesday to approve an agreement with Fehr Graham Engineering to conduct an preliminary environmental impact study for a new wastewater treatment plant.

This early step is necessary to get the project off the ground, although Mayor Dan Aussem said the new plant is a large undertaking that’s years away from any construction.

“We’ve been talking about it for a while,” Aussem said. “We know we’re about at capacity with what we currently have and with the anticipated growth on Route 71 and Heritage Harbor, it makes more sense to build a new plant along 71 and the Fox River.”

Aussem said this step is the process of getting the permitting finished with the EPA.

He expects this to be an expensive project once it gets moving but the EPA has programs that make the expenses less painful for municipalities and Aussem hopes Ottawa can receive a zero-interest loan.

Fehr Graham estimates the preliminary study will cost Ottawa about $10,000.