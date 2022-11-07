IVCC names 2 finalists for presidency

The Illinois Valley Community College board recently named Tracy Morris and Matthew Seaton as finalists for the college presidency to replace Jerry Corcoran who is retiring June 30.

The public will have an opportunity to meet the candidates next week at public forums in the Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre. A forum with Seaton is 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, and with Morris from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16.

For those unable to attend in-person, a Zoom link will be available at www.ivcc.edu/presidentialsearch.

The candidates also will meet with support staff, administrative cabinet, Student Government Association and faculty and counselors before ending the day with a dinner and interview with the board.

Morris

Tracy Morris is one of the finalists for the Illinois Valley Community College presidency to replace Jerry Corcoran who is retiring June 30. (Photo provided by Fran Brolley)

As Compliance Officer at Joliet Junior College, Morris performs oversight including on-time reporting, meeting legislative and accreditation requirements, and conducting assessments and reviews. She also provides oversight for the review of board policies and institutional procedures.

Prior to joining JJC in 2018, she was vice president of student services at Illinois Central College (2014-18), associate vice president for student services (2010-14), director of Admissions and Records (2003-10) and counselor and orientation coordinator at IVCC (2001- 03), school counselor at Annawan Grade School (1999-2001) and a teacher at Mendota High School (1994-99).

Morris earned the Doctorate in Adult and Higher Education and Master’s in Education Counseling from Northern Illinois University, Bachelor’s of Science in Psychology from Western Illinois University and Associate in Arts from IVCC. She lives in Spring Valley with her husband, Mike, and two children.

Seaton

Matt Seaton is one of the finalists for the Illinois Valley Community College presidency to replace Dr. Jerry Corcoran who is retiring June 30. (Jen Heredia)

As IVCC’s Vice President for Business Services and Finance, Seaton oversees budget and finance, information technology, campus security, facilities, oversight of the bookstore, human resources, purchasing, shipping and receiving, childcare, food service and risk management.

Prior to IVCC, Seaton was Streator High School superintendent (2014-2021), Red Hill Community Unit School District 10 superintendent (2009-2014), Red Hill High School principal (2007-09) and director of music at Mount Carmel High School (2002-07).

Seaton holds a Doctor of Education from Illinois State University, Specialist in Education, Master of Science in Education and Bachelor of Science in Education from Eastern Illinois University and an Associate in Science from Wabash Valley College. He lives in Streator with his wife, Jill, and six children.