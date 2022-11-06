4 Ottawa locations will be closed the week of Nov. 7 for sewer work

More street closures are anticipated this week in Ottawa as its sewer separation project continues.

The intersection of Highland and Second avenues, and then east on Highland to mid-block, will be closed all day Monday, Nov. 7.

The intersection of East Glover Street and Third Avenue and east to the intersection of East Glover Street and Fifth Avenue will be closed Monday, Nov. 7, through Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Additionally, the intersection of Fourth Avenue and East Center Street and south to the intersection of Fourth and Highland avenues will be closed Monday, Nov. 7, through Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Finally, south of intersection of East Glover Street to the intersection of Fourth and Highland avenues will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 9, through Friday, Nov. 18.