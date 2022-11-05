Streator reaches its United Way goal, raising $277,827

Streator has a history of pulling together to supports its community.

Beth Palm, executive director of the Streator Area United Way, said during an appreciation dinner Thursday the agency has a track record of reaching its goal, even through tough times.

The Streator community raised $277,827, surpassing its goal of $277,467 and besting its fundraising total from last year of $277,724.

The Streator community raised $277,827, surpassing its goal of $277,467 and besting its fundraising total from last year of $277,724. (Derek Barichello)

The funds serve Alternatives for the Older Adult, American Red Cross Illinois River Valley, Court Appointed Special Advocates (known as CASA), the Center for Youth and Family Solutions, Girls Scouts of Central Illinois, Illinois Brain Injury Clubhouse, Safe Journeys, Salvation Army, Streator Child Development Center, Streator Family YMCA, Streator Unlimited and Youth Service Bureau of Illinois Valley.

Campaign Chairman Curt Bedei asked those in attendance Thursday to give themselves applause for contributing to the cause, emphasizing in his thank you speech the community still is going through tough times with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a community, united together as a community for one cause,” Bedei said, noting the cause is to financially support those who are less fortunate.

Volunteer Debbie Salata, of First Federal Savings Bank, was presented the Tom Wilson Award, given to an individual who has provided exceptional service to the Streator Area United Way. She was honored Thursday for her 20 years of service to the agency and served as chairperson on the 2022 Allocation Committee.

Additionally, Pam Anderson was honored for 45 years of service; Sandy Kuntz and Debbie Tombaugh for 40 years of service; Vicki Cheffer and Carol Nink for 35 years of service; Pauline Murray for 30 years of service; Betsy Moroni for 25 years of service; Sue Novotney and Dana Stillwell for 15 years of service; and Mary Kay Eccleston, Jan Elliot and Ruth Ann Robertson for five years of service.

The following businesses contributed to the United Way with 100% participation: Accounting Tax and Business Service, Edward Jones - Gary Wheeler, Edward Jones - Kevin Dean, First Federal Savings Bank, Kuntz Insurance, Murray Cabinetry and Tops, Schultz Monument, Schultz Wilbur Vault Company, Streator Child Development Center, Streator Home Savings Bank, Streator National Bank, Streator Onized Credit Union, Salvation Army, Streator Unlimited and United Way.

Serving on the allocation committee were Salata, Sue Adler, Anderson, Karen Cook, Eccleston, Doug Murray, Robertson, Tombaugh, Everett Solon, Jeremy Palm, John Swanson and Ben Hiltabrand. Nancy Koppen and Moroni led report meetings and Jean Drendel headed the volunteer office.

Campaign captains were Adler, Rebecca Brandenburg, Jane Carpenter, Cheffer, Priscilla Craft, Gerald Drendel, Jean Drendel, Carolyn Erler, Marian Grossen, Koppen, Vicki Malionowski, Dana Martin, Jackie McMeen, Ed Mollo, Pauline Murray, Carol Nink, Novotney, Doug Patterson II, Heather Patterson, Stillwell, Dolly and Jason Telford, Molly Tibbles, Jama Wahl and Bob Young.