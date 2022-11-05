Ottawa veterans honor guard, 24-hour vigil underway in Washington Square

Matthew Weaver wanted to stand as an example for young people.

The Ottawa American Legion senior vice commander handled the first 15-minute shift Friday of the 24-hour Veterans Honor Guard Vigil at the Veterans Memorial at Washington Square in Ottawa.

The Ottawa American Legion family relieves Senior Vice Commander Matthew Weaver of his shift Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, during the Veterans Honors Guard Vigil at Washington Square. The legion members handled the second 15-minute shift of the 24-hour period. (Derek Barichello)

He said there are several elderly people in veterans organizations and he wants to show younger folks, including younger veterans, the values, service and opportunity in veterans groups. He noted the Sons of the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary extend further opportunities to be a part of a group that supports veterans.

“We always welcome anyone to come see what we’re about,” Weaver said. “I think that’s why I took the lead (Friday), to show there are opportunities for younger people to participate in the American Legion.”

Ottawa Mayor Dan Aussem speaks Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, during the Ottawa American Legion's Veterans Honor Guard Vigil in Washington Square. He is accompanied by John Duback, who emceed the vigil. (Derek Barichello)

Volunteers will take turns filling in 95 other 15-minute shifts throughout the 24-hour vigil, standing guard of the memorial.

Ottawa Mayor Dan Aussem thanked veterans for their sacrifice Friday during a ceremony prior to Weaver taking the opening shift.

“We live in a wonderful free country and we have our veterans to thank for it,” Aussem said.

Those in attendance Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, for the Veterans Honor Guard Vigil at Washington Square in Ottawa recite the "Pledge of Allegiance" prior to the first shift. (Derek Barichello)

John Dubeck, of the Ottawa American Legion, emceed the ceremony that attracted about 100 attendees. He said the vigil is conducted the weekend before Veterans Day to draw attention to the sacrifices made by those who served in the military, to thank them and to honor them.