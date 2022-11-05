November 05, 2022
Ottawa Odd Fellow Lodge 41 to offer scholarships for students

Applications can be obtained online

By Shaw Local News Network

Odd Fellow Lodge 41 in Ottawa announced the Illinois Odd Fellow has several scholarship awards available during the 2023-2024 school year for students who are residents of Illinois.

Scholarships will be awarded on the basis of financial need and scholastic ability. Students with a grade point average of C or higher and planning to attend an accredited college or trade school will be considered.

Students interested may obtain a scholarship application at http://www.ioof-il.org and going to “forms” and selecting “scholarship application,” then printing out the application.

Applications must be fully completed to qualify.

For more information, contact Ray Jackson at 630-484-0052.