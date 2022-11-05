Ottawa Odd Fellow Lodge 41 to offer scholarships for students

Odd Fellow Lodge 41 in Ottawa announced the Illinois Odd Fellow has several scholarship awards available during the 2023-2024 school year for students who are residents of Illinois.

Scholarships will be awarded on the basis of financial need and scholastic ability. Students with a grade point average of C or higher and planning to attend an accredited college or trade school will be considered.

Students interested may obtain a scholarship application at http://www.ioof-il.org and going to “forms” and selecting “scholarship application,” then printing out the application.

Applications must be fully completed to qualify.

For more information, contact Ray Jackson at 630-484-0052.