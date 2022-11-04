Police blotter: November 4, 2022

Oscar H. Ramirez, 20, of Mendota, was charged with driving while suspended at 10:50 p.m. Tuesday at 13th Avenue and Fourth Street, Mendota police said.
Jamison M. Bauer, 40, of Sterling, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at 2:25 a.m. Wednesday at 700 13th Ave., Mendota police said.
Gabriel B. Botello, 26, homeless, was charged with battery at 6:50 p.m. Thursday at 1101 Third St., Mendota police said.
Sandra K. Barkman, 56, of Mendota, turned herself in to the police on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (credit card fraud) at 8 p.m. Thursday, Mendota police said.
Marissa M. Hayes, 24, of Streator, was charged with driving while suspended and no insurance Wednesday at Columbus and East Michigan streets, Ottawa police said.
Dwayne L. Anderson, 25, of Chicago, was picked up on an original warrant issued by the Aurora Police Department and charged with forgery Wednesday on Columbus Street at Interstate 80, Ottawa police said. At the same date and location, Felicia N. Smith, 28, of Chicago was charged with forgery, police said.
Noe Castaneda Ortiz, 32, of Wilmington, Delaware, was charged with DUI, improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident at 9:30 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 80 at Route 251, Peru police said.
Elizabeth A. McNally, 45, of Utica, was charged with retail theft (less than $50) at 2:02 p.m. Thursday at Walmart, Peru police said.
Douglas C. Brue, 40, of Peru, was charged with driving while revoked and no insurance at 9:28 a.m. Thursday at Fourth and Harrison streets, Peru police said.
Austin W. Burnett, 25, homeless, was charged with criminal trespass to property after an incident at 2:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Menards Drive, Peru police said.
Daniel L. Lambert, 30, homeless, was charged with domestic battery at 11:09 p.m. Wednesday at Tou-Rest Motel, Peru police said.
Alexis D. Jackson, 29, of Peru, was charged with domestic battery at 7:46 p.m. Monday in her residence, Peru police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.