Marseilles calls on rail company to take care of property

An agreement was made in 2016 that required CSX, the railroad company, to take care of property it owns along Pacific and Young streets in Marseilles.

According to Marseilles Commissioner Jim Buckingham, CSX has not kept up with that agreement and Marseilles most recently sent a crew to clean up those lots.

“Our people do an outstanding job doing their work,” Buckingham said. “I told the federal railroad that I want them to go after CSX. I want them billed for our manpower, our labor and our fuel for doing their work.”

Buckingham said the city has worked with them over the years, including spending more than $100,000 into the culvert on Young Street.

CSX owns property on both sides of the railroad track inside the town.

Councilman Nate Schaefer said the city has done everything within its scope to work with CSX but over the years, and anyone that lives on Young Street or along Pacific Street has learned that if they want the grass kept up, they usually have to do it themselves.

Buckingham said the hope is CSX provides a full response and reimburses the city for its work. He also would like to see the company start taking care of its properties.