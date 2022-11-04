Local Sports Digest: Little Ten announces all-conference soccer; Ottawa tennis duo names all-state

Little Ten All-Conference Soccer Team
The Little Ten Conference has announced its boys soccer all-conference team for 2022.
Somonauk, runner-up in the LTC standings and tournament, saw junior midfielder Lance Grandgeorge, junior defenseman Carson Brahley and junior midfielder Luke Rader all tabbed for the first team.
For Serena, which tied for second in the regular season, senior midfielder/forward Camden Figgins and junior midfielder Tanner Faivre were unanimous choices. Senior defender Bradley Armour and junior midfielder Richie Armour were also honored.
Cited from Earlville, the third team to tie for second in the regular season, senior goalkeeper Garret Cook and senior midfielder/forward Diego Vazquez were both unanimous picks for the third time, while junior forward/midfielder Griffin Cook was selected for the first time.
Illinois Math and Science Academy, at 6-0 the undefeated league champ for the second straight year and a first-time winner of the conference tournament, had six players honored.
Smithmeyer and O’Fallon named all-state
The Ottawa girls tennis doubles team of Jenna Smithmeyer and Rylee O’Fallon earned IHSA Third-Team All-State honors for its performance this past season, winning a sectional championship and advancing to the IHSA State Finals late last month.
Shepherd girls roll past Plano
The Shepherd girls basketball teams defeated Plano twice this week, the eighth-graders moving to 19-0 on the season with a 37-17 win over Plano and a 41-9 topping of Putnam County. Ashlynn Ganiere led the way against Plano with nine points, 15 steals and eight rebounds, while Meredith Waldron added nine points and Alaina Schultz eight. Versus Putnam County, the 8s received 22 points courtesy of Ganiere, 10 from Waldron and seven from Reese Purcell.
The Rams seventh grade club used 21 points from Kennedy Kane to win 25-17. The 7s then fell 16-12 to Putnam County despite Kane’s seven points.
Woodland boys take 2 from Grand Ridge
The Woodland Junior High seventh grade team topped Grand Ridge 33-11 as Grant Wilson notched 14 points, three rebounds and two assists. Also, Brayden Matsko added six points and four rebounds and Mason Decker two points, four rebounds and a steal.
In the eighth grade game, Woodland was a 22-8 winner behind Nate Berry’s 12 points, two rebounds, two steals and a block. Grant Wisson chipped in six points and two steals, Jack Starkey four points and two steals and Brez Simons five rebounds and a steal.
Marquette, Central pick up 2 wins each
Marquette Academy and Ottawa Central boys basketball teams each earned fifth- and sixth-grade wins recently.
Marquette’s fifth-graders were a 32-6 winner over Central, despite Kentley Smith’s four points. Central bounced back to top Saratoga, 26-10 as Smith netted 20 points.
In sixth-grade action, Marquette bested Central, 22-19. Luca Fernandez tossed in eight points and Henry Farabaugh five for the Cyclones. Central rebounded to beat Saratoga, 22-8, with Bryce Ceja firing in nine points, Luca Fernandez five and Farabaugh four.