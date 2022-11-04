Duo charged in Interstate 39 shooting at state trooper near Mendota

Two Wisconsin men have been charged with multiple felonies in Lee County following last week’s interstate police pursuit, during which an Illinois State Police trooper was fired at but not struck or injured.

Michael P. Goodman, 38, of Madison, Wis. was charged in Lee County Circuit Court with seven felony offenses led by two counts of armed violence, a Class X felony carrying an enhanced range of 20-30 years in prison because he “personally discharged” the firearm, according to court records.

Goodman also is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine and fentanyl) and criminal damage to property.

Michael D. Winch (Illinois State Police)

Michael D. Winch, 41, of Brooklyn, Wis. was charged with six felony offenses also led by armed violence (he faces 15-30 years) plus aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine and fentanyl) and criminal damage to property.

Though Goodman is alleged to have personally fired the shot, Winch is charged under the accountability theory.

Multiple agencies were summoned to an Oct. 27 report of shots being fired on Interstate 39 in southern La Salle County. While pursuing the suspected vehicle northbound on the interstate, troopers said shots were fired at police and struck a squad car near Mendota. There were no injuries, but I-39 northbound was closed between Mendota and Paw Paw for an extended period.

Police continued their pursuit of the suspects into Wisconsin, where three people were taken into custody in Clinton, Wis.

Though initial reports suggested the shots were fired near Mendota, the filing suggests investigators determined they were discharged north of the La Salle County line.

A third suspect was taken into custody Oct. 27, but no charges were filed in Lee County against her.