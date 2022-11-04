2 charged with passing counterfeit money at Ottawa businesses

A Chicago man and woman were arrested Wednesday on Interstate 80 after Ottawa police received reports from several area businesses of two people passing counterfeit money.
Dwayne L. Anderson, 25, and Felicia N. Smith, 28, were arrested following a traffic stop on I-80 at mile post 90 and taken to La Salle County Jail. Both have been released with court dates.
Anderson was charged with forgery, a class 3 felony, which carries a possible sentencing of 2 to 5 years in prison, if he’s found guilty, and also arrested on a warrant for a fraud charge in Aurora.
Smith was charged with forgery, also a class 3 felony.
Ottawa Police Det. Cpl. Kevin Reynolds said police were able to spot the vehicle matching a suspect description traveling the 2700 block of Columbus Street, which led to the stop on the interstate.