Police blotter: November 3, 2022

Jacob Wiedemann, 38, of Clearbrook, Minnesota, was charged with DUI and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident following a single-vehicle crash with minor injuries at 4:08 p.m. Oct. 26 at the intersection of East Eighth and North Eighth roads in Osage Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
Gary Greif, 59, of Earlville, was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and failure to yield at stop intersection following a two-vehicle crash at 2:50 p.m. Monday at the intersection of U.S. 34 and East 1251st Road in Earl Township, police said. Greif was charged after colliding with a vehicle driven by Courtney Johnson, police said; there were no injuries.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.