Illinois Valley Herb Guild hears ‘the good, the bad and the ugly’ on insects

Master Gardener Sharon Gallup and Master Naturalist Sandy Miles presented an interactive program on insects, showcasing “The Good, The Bad and The Ugly” at the Oct. 18 Illinois Valley Herb Guild meeting.

Members of the herb guild learned about the different categories of insect mouthparts and how these differences affect plants. Gallup and Miles demonstrated how chewing, piercing/sucking, siphoning, and sponging insect mouthparts obtain nutrients from plants and their resulting plant damage.

This program is also part of the Seeds To Harvest Program the Marshall-Putnam Master Gardeners have offered in Henry, Toluca and Hennepin schools.

Did you know that flies secrete a substance onto their food and then use a sponge-like action at the end of their proboscis to obtain nutrients? Visible darkened areas or holes on leaves and fruit, are evidence that they have been visited by various insects. These different feeding mechanisms were demonstrated through various hands-on activities in which participants were able to use their senses to see, sponge, pierce, and chew like a bug. By bringing these insects to life, participants gained a new appreciation for the diversity of plant and insect interaction.

Contact Bettyann Harrison, master gardener/master naturalist coordinator at bettyann@illinois.edu or 309-364-2356 for more information about gardening and natural resource topics and programs available through Bureau, La Salle, Marshall and Putnam County University of Illinois Extension, Master Gardener/Master Naturalist Program.