Cat owners in La Salle County now face rabies registration fees from $6 to $16 per year

Got a cat? Get ready to pay the county a rabies registration for your feline friends, starting Jan. 1.

Thursday, the La Salle County Board voted 20-4 to amend the animal control rabies regulation fee schedule. The primary change is cats, once exempt, now are subject to county fees, ranging from $6 to $16 per year.

Board member Randy Freeman (R-Lostant) objected on several grounds, believing for one the imposition of fees would lead to more abandoned pets. Also voting “no” were Arratta Znaniecki (R-Ottawa), Elmer Walter (R-Grand Ridge) and Kindra Pottinger (R-Sheridan).

The fees for sterilized cats would be $6 for one year and $18 for three years, while fees for “intact” cats over a year old are $16 for one year and $48 for three years.

The fees for sterilized dogs would be increased from $10 to $12 for one year and from $30 to $36 for three years, while fees for “intact” dogs over a year old rise from $20 to $22 for one year and $60 to $66 for three years. Senior citizens with sterilized dogs will see fees rise from $5 to $7 (one year) and $15 to $21 (three years).