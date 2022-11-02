Police blotter: November 2, 2022

Jimone L. Stuart, 27, of Chicago, was arrested on a complaint of driving while license suspended Tuesday at Route 71 at North 2650th Road, Ottawa police said.
Jose Y. Rivera Vizcaino, 31, of Ogelsby, was arrested on a complaint of no valid driver’s license and issued a citation for speeding Monday at ABC Wire Drive at Chartres Street, La Salle police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.