IVCC to host welding registration sessions

A series of welding program registration sessions begin Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Illinois Valley Community College.

Students will choose their courses at 5:30 p.m. sessions Nov. 15 in CTC125; Wednesday, Nov. 30 in CTC124; Tuesday, Dec. 13 in CTC124; and Wednesday, Jan. 4 in CTC124. Spring semester classes begin Monday, Jan. 9.

The welding registration sessions are conducted by program coordinators Tony Sondgeroth and Theresa Molln. Space is limited so students must preregister. Welding has emerged as a high-demand, high-pay career.

Sessions are for first time welding students. Students who have taken welding before only need to meet with a counselor or talk to Sondgeroth or Molln.

To schedule an appointment, contact Kim Herout in the Workforce Development Division at 815-224-0233 or kim_herout@ivcc.edu.