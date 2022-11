Deer Park Grade School announced its honor roll for the first quarter of the 2022-2023 school year.

Sixth grade

Wyatt Dauber, Giovanni Eggersdorfer, Isaac Valencia

Seventh grade

Layla Bradford, Kane Dauber, Sarah Polich, Blake Sawdey

Eighth grade

Lola English, Reily Leifheit, Wyatt Mix, Santi Pineda, Paisleigh Shonk, Wes Weatherford