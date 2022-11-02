$6.7 million Riordan Pool in Ottawa scheduled to open Memorial Day weekend

Ottawa student Lucy Cooper received a unique opportunity Tuesday night: She was able to break the news to the community the renovated Riordan Pool tentatively will open for Memorial Day.

Cooper made the announcement for Commissioner Marla Pearson, during Ottawa Kiwanis Club’s Kid’s Day at Tuesday’s council meeting. The annual event allows students from Ottawa Shepherd and Marquette Academy to sit in with council members during the council meeting.

Tuesday’s meeting just happened to have the good news for Cooper to share.

She also listed the amenities that will be in place for the $6.7 million project. The construction will include a 5,700 square foot bather preparation facility with offices, locker rooms, private family changing rooms and public washrooms with showers along with the 9,500 square foot pool.

The pool includes a zero-depth entry, a six lane 75-foot competition lap pool and a diving area with three diving stands.

Plans also include a covered shelter with picnic tables, vending machines and tables with umbrellas.

The city of Ottawa awarded the $6,714,670 to Vissering Construction of Streator back in September, over a year after deciding it was best to move forward with a new pool because of how much it would cost to maintain the old one.

The now demolished Riordan Pool was originally built in 1966 and was nearing the end of it’s expected lifespan of 50 years. When talks about funding repairs took place in September 2021, the city was quoted $550,000 in repairs to open that season with an additional $1.2 million needed within the next five years.