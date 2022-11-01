Police blotter: November 1, 2022

Roque M. Romero, 39, of Ottawa, was charged with driving while suspended Friday at Columbus Street and Stevenson Road, Ottawa police said. Romero then was charged with criminal trespass to state-supported property Monday at 400 E. Washington St., police said.
April M. Ohst, 26, of Mendota, was charged with driving while suspended and suspended registration Monday in the 100 block of East Norris Drive, Ottawa police said.
Maria L. Moreno, 70, of Streator, was charged with driving while suspended, suspended registration and no insurance Monday at Hitt and State streets, Ottawa police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.