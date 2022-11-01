Ottawa Art League to meet Nov. 2 at Open Space Gallery

The November meeting of the Ottawa Art League is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Open Space Gallery, 223 W. Madison St., Ottawa.

The program will be a sharing of works by league members with light refreshments and a brief business meeting, including the annual board member election.

The Ottawa Art League, established in 1967, is a recognized 501(c)3 organization dedicated to promoting and supporting the arts. The organization meets the first Wednesday of the month except in June and December and is open to anyone interested in the arts. Find more information at ottawaartleague.org