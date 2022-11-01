Charges modified for La Salle gun suspect after video review

A gunshot that sent police scrambling early Saturday into downtown La Salle was fired into the air, not at a person, and that means reduced charges for suspect Larry J. Kelly.
But the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office still is investigating the case – along with Kelly’s still-emerging criminal history – and a prosecutor cautioned that additional charges and/or enhanced sentencing are on the table.
Kelly, 28, of La Salle, was initially charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony carrying up to 15 years, after police were dispatched at 2:14 a.m. Saturday to the 500 block of First Street. There, police determined, was discharged just before police arrived.
Sunday, Kelly was ordered held on $100,000 bond by a duty judge.
Monday, prosecutors filed not aggravated discharge but reckless discharge of a firearm, along with unlawful use of a weapon. They are Class 4 felonies carrying one to three years and prison and both carry the possibility of probation.
Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Jeremiah Adams said Tuesday morning the modified charges were filed after video surveillance obtained from the scene showed the shot was fired into the air.
But Adams said police and prosecutors still are sifting through Kelly’s record and probing charges filed in other jurisdictions. What they find could determine whether Kelly faces additional charges or extended sentencing.
Kelly is scheduled to appear Thursday before Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. Kelly remains held on $100,000 bond. Court records do not yet show an attorney entering an appearance on Kelly’s behalf.