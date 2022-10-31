Local Sports Digest: Shepherd, Marquette girls basketball teams continue strong play

Shepherd girls basketball plays strong at SRC Tournament
The eighth-grade Rams stayed undefeated (17-0) on the season while topping Bureau Valley 40-25 to win the championship of the Starved Rock Conference Tournament. Shepherd was led by Ashlynn Ganiere (20 points, six rebounds), Reese Purcell (six points), Karsyn Moore (six points) and Alaina Schulz (four) points. The Rams reached the title game with a 42-13 semifinal win over La Salle Lincoln.
The seventh-grade squad fell to top seed Bureau Valley 20-18 in the semifinals but rebounded to defeat Peru Parkside 16-9 in the third-place game. Against BV, Kennedy Kane had 10 points and Chloe Thrush five points and eight rebounds. In the win over Parkside, Kane had 12 points, Thrush four points and 10 rebounds.
Marquette Academy eighth grade girls basketball wins
The Marquette Academy eighth grade girls basketball team, led by 18 points from Morgan Collins, 10 from Anna Hjerpe and eight from Hunter Hopkins, recently beat Pontiac St. Mary’s 41-8,