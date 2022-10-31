October 31, 2022
Activities set week of Oct. 31 at Reddick Library in Ottawa

Reading programs, loop group to take place at library

Reddick Library in Ottawa

The following events also are scheduled the week of Oct. 31 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3-6 years. A story time to help children develop literacy skills while enjoying songs, dances, and stories. Pre-registration is required. Contact the library for details.

10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2: Shake, Rattle, Read! Ages 9-36 months. A fun, musical story time. Pre-registration is required. Contact the library for details.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5: Loop Group. Learn how to knit or crochet in a fun environment with knowledgeable people. Everyone is welcome to drop in.