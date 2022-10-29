October 29, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsObituariesOnline NewspaperStarved Rock CountryLocal EventsThe First Hundred Miles

IVCC to host Chief Gerald Savage for Native American History Month

Savage will share stories of native Americans in the Illinois Valley

By Shaw Local News Network
In honor of Native American History Month, Illinois Valley Community College’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee is hosting Chief Gerald Savage of the Ho Chunk nation from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2 in room C316.

In honor of Native American History Month, Illinois Valley Community College’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee is hosting Chief Gerald Savage of the Ho Chunk nation from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2 in room C316. (Photo provided by IVCC)

In honor of Native American History Month, Illinois Valley Community College’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee is hosting Chief Gerald Savage of the Ho Chunk nation from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, in room C316.

Savage, an IVCC graduate, will share stories of native Americans in the Illinois Valley and beyond, including his own connections to Starved Rock State Park.

The program is free and open to the public. For information, contact Amanda Cook Fesperman at 815-224-0203 or Amanda_cookfesperman@ivcc.edu.