IVCC to host Chief Gerald Savage for Native American History Month

In honor of Native American History Month, Illinois Valley Community College’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee is hosting Chief Gerald Savage of the Ho Chunk nation from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, in room C316.

Savage, an IVCC graduate, will share stories of native Americans in the Illinois Valley and beyond, including his own connections to Starved Rock State Park.

The program is free and open to the public. For information, contact Amanda Cook Fesperman at 815-224-0203 or Amanda_cookfesperman@ivcc.edu.