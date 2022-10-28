Streator shooting suspect gets bond cut in half

A woman charged as an accessory in the near-miss shooting of a drug agent in Streator got a judge to cut her bond by half, though she’ll need to post $50,000 in cash to go free.
Alaina J. Cravatta, 26, of Streator, is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class X felony with a special sentencing range of 10 to 45 years, and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (ecstasy), a Class 2 felony carrying three to seven years.
Cravatta appeared Friday with her new lawyer, Peru defense attorney Doug Olivero, and asked La Salle County Michael C. Jansz to slash her $1 million bond to $15,000. Olivero said Cravatta is a lifelong La Salle County resident, making her a limited risk of flight, and has no previous felony convictions.
The state objected. Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Jeremiah Adams argued in open court that during the Sept. 29 drug deal an agent with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team was allegedly fired at and the bullet stayed near the officer’s head. Though Cravatta is not alleged to have fired the shot, she is charged under the accountability theory.
Jansz, without elaboration, cut Cravatta’s bond to $50,000.
Cravatta will stand trial Dec. 12 in La Salle County court for her role in the controlled buy at a Streator car wash located in 1100 block of North Park Street. During the deal, 20-year-old Courtney M. Perkins of Streator allegedly discharged a shot that missed the agent. Perkins could face up to 80 years if convicted of attempted murder.