Police blotter: October 28, 2022

Debra L. King, 52, of La Salle, was charged with domestic battery at 3:18 p.m. Thursday in her residence, La Salle police said.
Marissa B. Rascicot, 27, of La Salle, was charged with driving while suspended and no insurance at 12:25 p.m. Thursday at 1015 Marquette St., La Salle police said.
Johnson S. Zaia, 55, of Chicago, was charged with driving while suspended, no insurance and improper turn Thursday in the 600 block of Clinton Street, Ottawa police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.