Ottawa job fair set Nov. 3, 20 local companies to participate

The Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Ottawa Salvation Army are partnering for an in-person job fair from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Salvation Army, 516 W. Madison St., Ottawa.

Twenty local companies will participate, with more than 300 jobs available in manufacturing, distribution, retail and hospitality. Some companies will be conducting short, on-site interviews to speed up the hiring process.

It is recommended to have resumé copies on-hand to get a head start on the application process although this is not a requirement.

Businesses seeking reliable staff still can be represented even if they can’t attend or staff a table. Those businesses are asked to provide 100 copies of a flyer with open positions and contact information listed. Those will be provided to job seekers.

North Central Area Transit also will be available for job seekers in need of transportation for employment purposes.

Call 815-433-0084 or email the chamber at info@ottawachamberillinois.com for more information.