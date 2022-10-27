The Times Area Roundup: Flanagan-Cornell, Marquette advance on to Thursday regional championship matches

In the semifinals of the Class 1A Aurora Christian Regional on Wednesday, the Marquette Crusaders won for the second straight night, rallying from behind in the third set to beat Indian Creek 23-25, 25-21, 25-22 and advance to Thursday’s regional championship match.
Marquette (31-6) was led by Mary Lechtenberg (nine kills, seven blocks), Kaylee Killelea (14 assists, four kills) and Maera Jiminez (14 assists, three aces), Avery Durdan (nine kills), Eva McCallum (six kills, nine digs), Lilly Craig (five kills) and Lindsey Kaufmann (22 digs).
The Crusaders, owners of the winningest season in program history, will play the regional hosts Thursday, with first serve scheduled for 6 p.m.
Aurora Christian def. Leland 25-3, 25-15: In the early semifinal of the Class 1A Aurora Christian Regional, the hosts handled the Panthers to end their season and advance to Thursday’s title match against Marquette.
Flanagan-Cornell def. Brimfield 25-17, 25-22: In the semifinals of the Class 1A Roanoke-Benson Regional, the Falcons (19-17) won for the second consecutive night and earned a Thursday championship match date with top-seeded Princeville, a straight-set winner over Lexington.
Grace Zimmerman put down 10 kills and added nine digs; Kortney Harms notched 10 kills, eight digs and 13 assists; and Raegan Montello pushed eight assists for Flanagan-Cornell.