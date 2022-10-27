Seneca High School taps September 2022 students of the month

The following students were selected by the Seneca High School teachers and staff as the September 2022 students of the month.

Student of the Month: Christopher Poyner

Poyner is the son of Jennifer and Chris Poyner, of Mazon. He plans on going to Joliet Junior College or a four-year university in the Midwest to study engineering or possibly pre-law/political science. He is active in FFA, TSA, Irish Live, young philanthropy, NHS, Math Team, ACES, cross country, track, Scholastic Bowl, TRUST, Student Ambassadors and Senior Class Vice President.

Role Model of the Month: Kate Biros

Kate Biros (Photo provided by Seneca High School)

Biros is the daughter of Scott and Tiffany Biros, of Mazon. She plans on attending a four-year university and major in Elementary Education to teach third or fourth grade. Later she would like to get married and start a family. She is active in FFA, FCA, Drama Club, Spanish Club, Scholastic Bowl, Student Council, Superintendent Student Adivsory Council and TRUST.

Irish Pride Student of the Month: Clara Bruno

Clara Bruno (Photo provided by Seneca High School)

Bruno is the daughter of Matt and Tami Bruno, of Marseilles. After high school, she wants to go to college or a trade school. She is active in FCA, Spanish Club, band, jazz band, basketball and track. She has four sisters and two dogs.

Rookie of the Month: Lauren Thomas

Lauren Thomas (Photo provided by Seneca High School)

Lauren is the daughter of Melissa and Shannon Thomas, of Mazon. She would like to go to college to become a biological oceanographer, involving herself in the psychobiology of marine mammals. She is involved in Spanish Club, Art Club, Math Team, CIA and Scholastic Bowl.