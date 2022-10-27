Police blotter: October 27, 2022

Pollyvonne N. Morrissey-Diedrich, 50, of Mendota, was charged with domestic battery at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at 906 Third Ave., Mendota police said.
Ellasha D Porter, 28, of Mendota, was charged with violation of bail bond at 12:50 a.m. Thursday at 205 Sandra Ave., Mendota police said.
Myron M. Phillips, 27, of Ottawa, was charged with driving while suspended and speeding Wednesday in the 1500 block of First Street, Ottawa police said.
Wayne G. Hatton, 30, of Wyanet, was charged with criminal trespass to real property and resisting a peace officer Wednesday at 1120 Canal St., Ottawa police said.
Jamie J. Christman, 26, of Mendota, turned himself in for a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (forgery) at 7:46 p.m. Wednesday, Peru police said.
Mark J. Judd, 40, of La Salle, was charged with driver possession of adult use cannabis in vehicle at 8:44 p.m. Tuesday at Wenzel and Marquette roads, Peru police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.