Ottawa sexual assault case from 2000 being challenged

A convicted rapist has asked a La Salle County judge for a new trial, arguing for DNA testing that wasn’t procured for his Ottawa sexual assault case filed in 2000.
Rocky S. Forrester, 44, formerly of Oglesby and La Salle, is serving 75 years for sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping and vehicular hijacking. He was convicted at trial for the kidnapping of an Ottawa woman, whom he held at knifepoint and then sexually assaulted in a secluded area. He is eligible for parole in 2053, when he’d be 75.
Forrester appeared Thursday in La Salle County Circuit Court with a handwritten petition for new court proceedings. He left with a Dec. 15 court date.
Forrester argues he was wrongly convicted and multiple pieces of evidence should have been sent to the crime lab for DNA testing. Had the evidence been so analyzed, he wrote, “it is highly probable the results would have changed the outcome of the trial.”
Actually, DNA evidence wasn’t procured because prosecutors didn’t need it. The victim took the stand and identified Forrester as her assailant. An appeals court upheld Forrester’s conviction and ruled the victim’s testimony was sufficient to convict him.
In the new filing, Forrester resurrected other claims that have been heard and rejected either on post-trial motion or on appeal. He said his sentencing judge misapplied the law in handing down back-to-back sentences and the judge failed consider his rehabilitative potential. Forrester struck out on these issues 20 years ago.
Finally, Forrester said he’s a good candidate for release, having served nearly a third of his sentence with few disciplinary issues within the Department of Corrections.