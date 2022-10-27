Live Well Streator to host prescription drug take-back event at City Park

Live Well Streator is hosting a Drug Take Back Event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 29, at City Park.

Live Well will be stationed near the southwest corner of the park.

Residents will be able to drop off unwanted or expired prescriptions, over-the-counter drugs and syringes in a safe, sealed container. Labels on the packages need to either be removed or personal information should be blacked out.

Since 2018, the group has hosted seven events and have disposed of 419 pounds of pills, 188 pounds of creams, liquids, and inhalers plus more than 65 containers of sharps.

Medications that are flushed down the toilet or thrown away can contaminate water supplies and environment.

Roughly 51.3% of prescription pain relievers are given by, bought from or taken from a friend or relative, Live Well organizers said.

Additionally, a prescription drop-off box is located in the main lobby at City Hall, 204 S. Bloomington St.