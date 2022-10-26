The Times Area Roundup: Marquette, Fieldcrest, Flanagan-Cornell advance after regional openers

At Aurora, the Marquette Crusaders volleyball team dominated their opening-round game in the Class 1A Aurora Christian Regional, handling Mooseheart 25-8, 25-12 in the first quarterfinal of the night.
Marquette now will play Indian Creek in Wednesday’s late semifinal, with the winner advancing to Thursday’s 6 p.m. championship match.
Fieldcrest def. El Paso-Gridley 32-30, 25-19: At the Class 1A Fieldcrest Regional, the host Knights survived a wild opening set and then closed out the victory to advance to Thursday’s title match.
Kate White (13 assists), Allie Wisenhofer (10 kills) and Carol Megow (13 digs) led the Fieldcrest attack.
Flanagan-Cornell def. Lowpoint-Washburn 25-10, 25-17: At the Class 1A Roanoke-Benson Regional the Falcons prevailed in their quarterfinal match and advanced on to face Brimfield during Wednesday’s semifinals.
Kalynne Kindermann (five digs), Cameron Corrigan (three kills, six assists), Grace Zimmerman (six kills, six digs) and Kortney Harms (nine kills, 12 digs, seven assists, four ace serves) led Flanagan-Cornell (18-17).
Pontiac def. Seneca 25-21, 25-21: At Seneca, the hosts of the Class 2A Seneca Regional were upset in the semifinals.
Pontiac will play Peotone — a 25-20, 25-22 winner in Tuesday’s early semifinal — in Thursday’s championship match.