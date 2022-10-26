Streator Leading Ladies will sell Kringles at 2 upcoming events

The monthly meeting of the Streator Leading Ladies was conducted Oct. 20 at Chipper’s Grill.

A moment of silence was held for Beckie Chismarick and for Marilyn Nelson, mother of Lori Topolski.

President Dodi Callister conducted the business meeting.

The organization will be selling the small Kringles at the Food for Thought on Nov. 13 at the Streator High School, 202 W. Lincoln Ave. They also will be selling the large Kringles on Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Holiday Market at the Bruce Township Hall, 216 N. Sterling St.

Also, in November, members will be sending boxes of goodies to several military men and women.

Members will be ringing bells for Salvation Army on Dec. 14.

Birthday greetings were extended to Mayor Tara Bedei.

The next meeting will be held 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Chipper’s Grill, 1733 N. Bloomington St. The organization welcomes anyone interested to attend.