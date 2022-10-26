Seneca High student to play flute in National FFA Band

Tynan Justice, a member of the Seneca FFA chapter, will be on stage and in the spotlight Oct. 26-29 during the 2022 National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis.

Justice, a sophomore and the son of Thomas and Tracy Justice, has been selected to play flute in the National FFA Band.

Justice submitted an audition tape and was selected to help bring full instrumental balance to the band from a pool of applicants nationwide.

The National FFA Band will perform several times during the national convention and expo. Justice will join fellow band members in Indianapolis for rehearsals three days before the convention and expo begins.

Corteva Agriscience sponsors the National FFA Band.

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 735,000 student members as part of 8,817 local FFA chapters in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.