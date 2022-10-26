Seneca High School names August 2022 students of the month

Teachers and staff at Seneca High School named their August 2022 students of the month.

Student of the Month – Calvin Maierhofer

Maierhofer is the son of Jeff and Jenna Maierhofer, of Seneca. He is undecided, but likely will attend the University of Illinois to study journalism. He is active in cross country, basketball, baseball, National Honor Society, FFA, 4-H, Math Team, Irish Live, plays, musicals, chorus, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Conservation in Action and Senior Class President. He would like to thank his parents and brother for encouraging him to get involved and pushing him to do his best.

Role Model of the Month – Ashley Alsvig

Alsvig is the daughter of Kevin and JoAnn Alsvig, of Seneca. She plans on attending Trevecca Nazarene University. She is active in NHS, CIA, FCA, FCCLA, Drama Club, Art Club, TRUST, cross country, track, Student Ambassadors, Spanish Club, FFA, Senior Class Treasurer, Superintendent Student Advisory Council.

Irish Pride Student of the Month – Elizabeth Reyes

Reyes is the daughter of Samantha Courtright and Alex Reyes, of Marseilles. She plans to go to Illinois Valley Community College first and then to Illinois State University with the goal of being an English teacher. Reyes is involved with the Student Advisory Council.

2022 Rookie of the Month – Lily Mueller

Mueller is the daughter of Matthew and Katie Mueller of Mazon. Mueller’s post high school plans include attending college and then grad school. She isn’t exactly sure what she wants for a career. She is active in cross country, track, Math Team and Spanish Club.