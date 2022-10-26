Police blotter: October 26, 2022

Emily R. Sanchez, 30, of Mendota, was charged with driving while suspended and was picked up on two failure-to-appear warrants, both for DUI, from La Salle County and the state of Indiana at 3:07 p.m. Oct. 18 at 10th Avenue and Washington Street, Mendota police said in a report issued Wednesday.
James L. Wolkow, 52, homeless, was picked up on a Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation Monday at 1120 Canal St., Ottawa police said.
Donte E.H. Lundy, 25, of Ottawa, was charged with driving while suspended Tuesday at Hiawatha and Chippewa drives, Ottawa police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.