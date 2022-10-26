Concert trio coming to Ottawa

Empire Wild will be featured in the next Ottawa Concert Association act.

The New York City trio of two cellists and a guitar/piano and vocalist is scheduled to perform 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at the Central Intermediate School, 711 E. McKinley Road, in Ottawa.

Empire Wild is a genre-bending, crossover trio featuring Ken Kubota, Holly Bean and Mitch Lyon. Ken and Mitch bring all the cello has to offer — bowed, plucked, chopped and more. Holly can be found singing and pushing the piano into any style the group sets their mind on. All classically trained, the three musicians channel their love of musical exploration — fusing the sounds of pop, folk, Broadway and more into their songwriting and performances. Empire Wild has brought their signature mix of original music, inventive covers and twists on the classical canon to audiences across the country.

Memberships for the 2022-23 season still are available and can be purchased at the auditorium prior to the concert or by calling Beth Mangold at 815-228-6474. Adult memberships are $50 for the season. Family membership is $100. Memberships also include four concerts by the Livingston County Concert Association in Pontiac.

Individual tickets for the Nov. 7 concert are $25. High school and college students in music programs can attend free of charge with student ID.