The Times Area Roundup: Sandwich volleyball falls to Stillman Valley to end its season

The No. 8-seeded Sandwich girls volleyball team dropped a 25-16, 25-22 decision to No. 9-seeded Stillman Valley in Monday’s Class 2A Rock Falls Regional quarterfinal.
The Indians (12-23) were led by Alexis Sexton’s 12 assists and eight digs, Claire Allen’s seven kills and 11 digs, Breanna Sexton’s six digs and Alana Stahl’s three kills and five digs.
Leland def. Yorkville Christian by forfeit: the No. 15-seeded Panthers advanced in the Class 1A Aurora Christian Regional to play either the No. 9-seeded host Eagles or No. 10-seeded Hinckley Big Rock at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the semifinals after the IHSA ruled No. 2 seed Yorkville Christian ineligible for the playoffs after exceeding the limit of regular-season matches.