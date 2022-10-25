Police blotter: October 25, 2022

Paul J. Schenk, 55, of Ottawa, was charged with battery Friday at Columbus and Lafayette streets, Ottawa police said.
Bryan J. Tullett, 52, of Millington, was charged with DUI on Monday in the 100 block of East Norris Drive, Ottawa police said.
Benjamin Quinones Marrero, 40, of Chicago, was charged with retail theft more than $300 at 6:52 p.m. Monday at Walmart, Peru police said.
Marc A. Close, 44, of La Salle, was charged with battery at 3:35 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of St. Margaret’s Health-Peru, Peru police said.
Daniel L. Lambert, 30, homeless, was charged with criminal trespass to real property at 1:33 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Marquette Road, Peru police said.
Perry A. Adams, 37, of Peru, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (DUI) at 10:16 p.m. Saturday at Fifth and Prospect streets, Peru police said.
Julie A. Plut, 41, of Peru, was charged with dog running at large at 6:19 p.m. Thursday at 10th and West streets, Peru police said.
