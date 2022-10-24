Police blotter: October 24, 2022

Melanie J. Garcia, 34, of La Salle, was charged with driving while suspended and suspended registration at 9:30 p.m. Friday at 11th and Wright streets, La Salle police said.
Brooke M. Hernandez, 39, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, was picked up on a McLean County warrant for DUI at 8:59 p.m. Saturday at Ninth and Joliet streets, La Salle police said.
Amanda L. Rivera, 34, of La Salle, was charged with DUI, resisting a peace officer and expired registration at 2:13 a.m. Sunday at Seventh and Joliet streets, La Salle police said. Police said charges of aggravated battery are under review by the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Elijah J. Scott, 26, of La Salle, was charged with criminal damage to property, a motor vehicle not belonging to him, at 9:42 a.m. Sunday at his residence, La Salle police said.
Cody J. Crouch, 18, of La Salle, was picked up on a La Salle County youth warrant at 7:22 a.m. Saturday at Fifth and Crosat streets, La Salle police said.
Adam M. Olesen, 33, of Ottawa, was charged with domestic battery Friday in his residence, Ottawa police said.
Rachel E. Wahnefried, 31, of Marseilles, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (child endangerment) Friday in the 1500 block of Columbus Street, Ottawa police said.
David L. Willett, 41, of Ottawa, was picked up on two La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended, criminal trespass) Saturday in the 200 block of West Superior Street, Ottawa police said.
Donell D. Franklin, 41, of rural Ottawa, was charged with driving while suspended and disobeying a stop sign Saturday in the 500 block of East Norris Drive, Ottawa police said.
Jewel A. Buckman, 47, of Princeton, was charged with driving while revoked, no insurance and suspended registration Sunday in the 200 block of East Joliet Street, Ottawa police said.
Kevin E. Cummings, 49, of rural Ottawa, was charged with DUI, unlawful use of a cellular telephone and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident at 1:50 a.m. Sunday on East Main Street just east of Division Street, Ottawa police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.