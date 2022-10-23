The Times Athlete of the Week: Serena’s Carson Baker keeps focus on teammates, stopping shots

After 621 votes were cast, Serena boys soccer’s Carson Baker won the honor to call himself The Times Athlete of the Week, capturing 271 votes (43.6%) on a ballot also featuring runner-up Alexis Sexton (Sandwich girls volleyball), Noah Russow (Streator boys soccer) and Mary Lechtenberg (Marquette girls volleyball).
Baker, the Huskers’ goalkeeeper, recorded 10 saves against one goal allowed Friday as Serena captured the title of its own Class 1A regional in overtime against Earlville before suffering a season-ending loss in a sectional semifinal.
Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:
Do you have any nicknames?
“Car-bomb” and “Car-weights”
It’s been a pretty special season for Serena soccer. What have been a few key factors in the team’s success?
We have exciting offense, we all work well as a team, and [I have] a very solid defense in front of me.
Aside from the obvious stopping shots, what are some of the responsibilities of a goalie?
I have to be vocal and communicate well with everyone on the field. And it’s tough to overcome giving up a couple goals, but you have to just forget about it. Knowing where opponents’ strengths are is important as well.
What is your pre-match routine?
Eat well and get a workout in at school the morning of games.
What do you do to keep your head in the game during matches your team is keeping the ball on the other side of the field?
Trying to focus on what could happen next on my end and cheering on my teammates. I even played rock-paper-scissors with Bradley during one game when there wasn’t much action on our end. The side judge thought that may have been a little inappropriate, but we meant no harm.
What are your three favorite movies?
“Hacksaw Ridge,” “The Heat” and “Billy Madison”
Only one can stay: pizza, chicken wings or tacos?
Pizza, no doubt.
What is the best memory you’ve made made on a soccer pitch?
Winning the regional at home with this group of teammates and friends.
What do you like most about being a Serena Husker?
Being able to play with all the guys I love and have played with for so long, and being able to win quite a bit too.
Do you have any college plans yet? If so, do they involve sports?
No set plans, but my goal is to play baseball in college somewhere.