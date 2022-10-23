The Times Area Roundup: Streator’s Kody Danko wins 2A Morris Boys XC Regional title

Streator senior Kody Danko started the postseason strong by capturing the individual championship at the Class 2A Morris Boys Cross Country Regional on Saturday.
Danko covered the 3-mile course in 15 minutes, 26 seconds, 12 seconds ahead of runner-up Daniel Kasperan of Chicago Height Marian.
Ottawa finished eighth (210 points) as a team, while the Bulldogs (240) were 10th. Geneseo won the team title with 48 points.
Streator’s Ryan Seaton (18:53) finished 50th and Nick Adams (19:20) 57th.
Liam Tipple (16:56) paced the Pirates with a 10th-place finish, followed by Lucas Farabaugh (22nd, 17:24), Oliver Ruvalcaba (55th, 19:18) and Gabriel Nye (58th, 19:27).
Fieldcrest’s Krischel places 14th at 1A Eureka Regional
Fieldcrest’s Caleb Krischel finished 14th at the Class 1A Eureka Regional after posting a time of 16:25, while teammate Nathan Buchanan placed 82nd in 19:37. The Knights were 13th as a team.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Ottawa’s Carroll finishes 5th at 2A Morris Regional
Ottawa’s Grace Carroll registered a time of 19:41 to place fifth at the Class 2A Regional, followed Pirates teammates Kendra Martin (12th, 20:24), Addyson Miller (20:31), Morgan Stone (23rd, 21:41) and Shaylen Quinn (26th, 21:46).
Streator’s Abby Pierce finished 36th in 22:14 and Lily Kupec 52nd in 24:16.
Ottawa (75) finished runner-up behind champion Morris (36), while Streator (297) placed 11th.
Fieldcrest 11th at 1A Eureka Regional
Fieldcrest’s Clare Phillips (21:00) finished 30th and Tatiana Serna (21:35) 37th at the Class 1A Eureka Regional, while the Knights placed 11th as a team.
8-MAN FOOTBALL
AlWood/Cambridge 54, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 22: At Cambridge, the Falcons (2-7) closed out their season with an Illinois 8-Man Football Association loss to the Spartans.
FCW’s Jesse Simpson had a 40-yard TD run in the first quarter, added an 89-yard dash to the end zone in the second, while QB Masen Persico threw a 54-yard scoring pass to Payton Quantance in the fourth. Persico ran for a 2PT conversion and passed for one to Aydan Radke.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Somonauk goes 1-3 at AFC Tournament
Somonauk defeated Hiawatha (25-23, 25-22), but fell to Serena (25-16, 25-15), host Ashton-Franklin Center (25-21, 25-19) and Sterling’s JV squad (25-20, 25-16).
The Bobcats (7-18) were led on the day by Haley McCoy (19 kills, 43 digs), Josie Rader (16 kills, 41 digs), Ame Grace (seven aces, 40 digs), Ali McBride (31 digs, four aces), Morgan Potter (11 kills) and Riley Snider (27 assists, six aces).
Marquette Academy won the event with Lindsey Kaufmann and Maera Jimenez making the all-tournament team.