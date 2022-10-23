Fall colors bring crowds to Starved Rock, Matthiessen

Starved Rock and Matthiessen state parks saw large crowds Sunday.

With high temperatures nearing 80 and sunny skies, and fall colors popping, both Matthiessen and Starved Rock state parks announced parking lot closures Sunday afternoon.

Parking lots to Matthiessen’s Dells Area reached capacity by 1 p.m. and Starved Rock’s lower parking lot reached its capacity.

Just one week removed from Starved Rock’s Fall Colors Weekend, the park remained colored in golds, yellows, oranges and reds, drawing hundreds of visitors. The uptick in visitors is common this time of year.