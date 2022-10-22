The Times Area Roundup: Seneca football completes undefeated regular season with 48-0 shutout of Dwight

At Seneca, the host Fighting Irish completed the football program’s first undefeated regular season in two decades with a 48-0, running-clock victory over visiting Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington.
“Proud of our guys closing out the season on a high note,” Fighting Irish coach Terry Maxwell said. “Our offense was firing on all cylinders, and the defense continued their strong play throwing another shutout with our second team playing hard and keeping them out of the end zone.
“Great senior night for our kids. Our seniors have done a great job leading our team this year. They set the tone for how we go about things day in and day out. They deserve a ton of credit for how this year has gone.
“This season has been a fun run for our guys, but now it’s time to look towards the postseason. We are really excited to find out who we will face on Saturday.”
Seneca (9-0 overall, Vermilion Valley Football Alliance North champions with a 5-0 mark) led 14-0 after one quarter and 35-0 at halftime with Asher Hamby opening the scoring with a 50-yard touchdown run less than five minutes in.
Braden Ellis (118 yards), Nathan Grant (84 yards), Kysen Klinker (6 yards) and Paxton Giertz (43 yards) also added rushing TDs for Seneca, with Collin Wright (47 yards rushing) adding a 36-yard receiving score from Grant.
Seneca, which awaits the announcement of its first-round playoff opponent, outgained the Trojans 484-213 in yards from scrimmage, with Casey Clennon (three tackles for loss, 1 1/2 QB sacks) having a big game defensively.
Tremont 20, Fieldcrest 6: At Minonk, the Knights (1-8 overall, 0-5 HOIC Large) lost in their finale to the Turks (2-7, 1-4).
Eddie Lorton rushed for 108 yards, while Brady Ruestman was 14-of-34 passing for 194 yards. His top targets were Landon Modro with eight receptions for 101 yards and Jozia Johnson with four catches for 92 yards.
Girls volleyball
Woodland def. Lowpoint-Washburn 25-11, 25-12: In Tri-County Conference play, the Warriors (25-4 overall, 7-1 TCC) rolled by the Wildcats, led by Emma Highland (three aces, five kills), Kaleigh Benner (seven kills), Shae Simons (17 assists) and Kaiden Connor (four digs).